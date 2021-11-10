Camp Hope indoor transition 'really close': mayor

According to Regina Mayor Sandra Masters, more information on Camp Hope's indoor transition will be coming soon.

The city still isn't disclosing where the indoor location is or what type of facility it is, but a lease was signed this week.

"Right now the last piece is truly operational, which requires staff and buildings, everything from security to wifi and telephones, the actual organization to ensure the space is safe. Dividers up, those types of things," Masters said after Wednesday's council meeting. "We're really close."

Masters said the lead agency will be taking in volunteers on an application basis for the indoor transition as it continues work on-site at the current camp.

Organizers anticipate the current version of the camp will be decommissioned by the end of the week.