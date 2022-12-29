Camp in Brocket, Alta., brings youth hockey development back to Piikani Nation

The past couple of years have been trying times for many, including the Piikani Nation Hockey Association.

COVID-19, for the most part, kept skaters off the ice.

But for the first time in a long time, there's hope the association can finally get back to normal.

Over the past three days, the association has held a camp at its arena in Brocket, Alta.

"Our camp is going really good. A lot of it is hockey development, passing, shooting, endurance, skating, power skating. We're really excited and we've had really good success with all the kids coming out," said Jason Plain Eagle, association president.

The association is partnering with Tribal Ice Youth Hockey Program and Development.

Tribal Ice is a group made up of volunteer coaches who run camps and teach hockey skills to Indigenous youth.

In recent weeks, Tribal Ice has hosted a series of free skates at the arena on Monday and Wednesday evenings, leading up to this week's camp.

After disbanding for a period during the pandemic, the group is thrilled to coach kids once again.

"Probably the most rewarding thing is hearing 'Are we going to be here tomorrow?' They keep asking about the next day. They just want more and more drills and more skating. Really good kids, it's all about the players," said Chad Chief Moon.

Kids from the Piikani Nation were able to register for the three-day camp for just $30.

For Tribal Ice, it was important that kids be able to access the camp.

"Right now, it's just all about the passion. We're not really in it for the money. We're just in it for the game, the love of the game. Like I said, we just want to develop more players and create more players," Chief Moon said.

Plain Eagle has high hopes and big plans for the association in 2023.

"We're hoping to do a lot more hockey camps, coaching clinics, referee clinics. You know, we want to build up hockey in our community again. Everything's for our kids. We definitely want to build up things for our kids," Plain Eagle said.

The association plans to start playing competitive games again next season.