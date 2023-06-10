Camp Life RV Show in Timmins aims to get more people outdoors

Timmins is hosting the first annual Camp Life RV Show, with four recreational vehicle dealers from northern Ontario taking part.

The event's footprint is around 180,000 square feet -- almost as big as a similar show in Toronto.

The Hollinger Park has been turned into an outdoor showroom for more than 120 RVs. From entry level to more luxurious models, there are many models on display, including motorhomes, truck campers, fifth wheels and travel trailers.

"Planting the seed for future generations," said Richard Tache, owner of Timmins RV.

"People come out here and they start to dream about what the camp life could be like what the family life could be like and actually being out in nature--there’s nothing better than that.”

Tache gave Timmins Mayor Michelle Boileau and Timmins MPP George Pirie a tour of some the motor homes that come with full-size refrigerators and bathrooms with showers.

Tache said every floor plan that's available can be seen at this show.

"We are here to sell and if they want to get camping, we’re here to help them get there as quick as we can," said Tache.

The show includes a food truck and a bouncy castle for kids on site to keep the whole family entertained. It wraps up on Sunday.