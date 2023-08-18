Camp Molly introduces young women to firefighting

Greater Sudbury's first Camp Molly is underway in Azilda.

Participating in the free four-day camp are 35 young women between the ages of 13 and 17.

"It's an opportunity for young women in the fire service to experience what its like to be in the fire service," said Greater Sudbury Fire Services Deputy Chief Jesse Oshell.

"They will perform the roles and duties of a firefighter and give them an opportunity they might not have had in the past."

In groups, students participate in various tasks, including auto extrication, forcible entry, search and rescue and fire investigation.

Camp Molly is run in various communities across the province. The concept was inspired by Molly Williams, an American slave who fought to become the first female firefighter in 1818. Williams is viewed as a trailblazer who opened doors for women to get into the profession. Her story is shared via the children's book 'Molly, By Golly!'

Lisa Webb has been a volunteer firefighter for eight years. She told CTV News she became interested in the career to help people.

"You get to be there for someone in a crisis, you get to show up to a challenging situation and you get to make an impact in a big way," said Webb.

She said she jumped at the opportunity to be a part of Camp Molly in the hopes of inspiring other women to get into the profession.

"I think women should be able to see themselves in any role that they want to do," said Webb.

"I believe they should be able to see themselves in any career possibility that they want to have."

Melody Hamilton is a participant in Camp Molly. She will be studying Pre-Service Firefighting in the fall, and hopes to follow a family tradition.

"I've always been interested in firefighting because I know many people who are in firefighting," she said.

"My uncle and martial arts teacher and I just really found it fascinating."

Hamilton added that female representation is important.

"Right now, it's mostly men who are in it and it’s important to be diverse because women can do what men can do," she said.

Oshell said there were a high number of applications for Camp Molly and due to the level of interest, the hope is to bring the program back next year.

What an amazing day @campmolly_fire ! pic.twitter.com/YBTwh1NJP2