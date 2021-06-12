Camp sites reopen across the northeast

As Ontario moved to phase one of re-opening June 11, overnight camping at parks is now permitted.



A RV campground in Sudbury was allowed to re-open to seasonal campers in May but now transient campers can travel and also use the park.

The Carol Campsite has 150 RV sites. Half are seasonal and half are for transient users.

The site’s owner Armand Charbonneau tells CTV since transient sites were allowed to open Friday he's been getting calls to book sites.

"The bookings are slowly starting to come in. I think people weren't sure when they were going to re-open, so they were kind of tentative on making plans,” he said.

“But we started getting some phone calls and some emails now so we have a few that were in last night."

Charbonneau said people are excited to get out camping. An opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy nature.

"We are on the lake here, on Richard Lake, and you are getting the fresh air and you sleep different, like it's a very nice peaceful sleeping and you are outside,” said Charbonneau.



“You are meeting new people and you are meeting people from everywhere, especially with transient, people are from all over the place."

Debbie Warkus has had her seasonal site at the campground for 10 years.

"We meet lots of people here. We have a playground area where a lot of people there and we go sit at the beach and we watch the children swim and play in the sand. Then we have out boat here, we go for boat rides and we really enjoy it," said Warkus.

Right now Charbonneau said he is only renting to self sufficient RV's and has not opened the public washrooms as a precaution.

Charbonneau said with RV sales surging right now, he's hoping Ontario can move forward safely into other phases which will mean more opportunities for people to travel.