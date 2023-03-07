Campaign hopes to build 'Flying Phil' memorial statue of well-loved Parksville man

An online fundraising campaign launched Tuesday for the City of Parksville to purchase a permanent memorial for beloved community member "Flying Phil."

Phil Saint Luke, also known as Flying Phil, was an icon and well loved in the Oceanside area for the joy he brought to others through his friendly waves and giant smile.

He died on Jan. 13, 2023, at the age of 70 from cancer.

Now, a GoFundMe campaign has launched with an initial goal of $80,000 to purchase a life-size bronze statue of Flying Phil.

"Rarely has an individual evoked so much joy in the community simply from having their presence and positivity on display," said Parksville city councillor Adam Fras in a release Tuesday.

"With a statue, that impact will be able to live on," he said.

Phil made his presence known in the community over the last 40 years as he walked up to 35 kilometres a day giving his signature waves and thumbs up to passerby.

He was also known as an accomplished Special Olympics athlete and prolific volunteer.

Phil was recognized on his birthday in 2008 when the City of Parksville declared March 7 "Flying Phil Day."

In 2017, a petition was started to get a bronze memorial statue of Flying Phil built, but it did not get the city’s approval at the time.

Fras put the project back before council after the icon's death, and it went on to be approved in principle.

Any amount of money raised beyond the purchase price of the statue will be donated in Phil’s memory to charities he was involved with, such as the Special Olympics, SPCA, S.O.S. and Parksville Food Drive.