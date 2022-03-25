Campaign in Timmins aims to debunk misconceptions about safe consumption sites

An interactive public awareness campaign has been launched by the group preparing to open Safe Health Site Timmins, a safe consumption site for those battling addiction.

The creative agency that designed the strategy came up with the idea to play with the acronym S-H-S-T.

It's one of the messages that can be seen online and lighting up the McIntyre Headframe and on T-shirts. The goal is to lighten the load of the topic.

"The partners that helped formulate the campaign -- The Garden -- really turned it into something eye-catching, something that really promotes discussion," said Patrick Nowak, manager of the addictions program at Timmins and District Hospital.

“One of the best ways to break ground with people, particularly if they have opposing views I’ve always found is humour, a bit of a smile and if you can kind of get them at that moment, they might be more likely to hear what you have to say and start the conversation on an up note," said Shane Ogilvie, co-founder of The Garden.

Nowak said one of the most common misconceptions about supervised consumption sites is that people are being enabled to consume opioids and other illegal street drugs.

He said if people use at a consumption site, help will be available in more ways than one.

“It’s also a doorway to the larger health care system who want detoxification services, withdrawal management services or any other service that promotes a positive outcome," he said.

"This is just another door for people to enter and get those services."

Timmins Police officials said they are supportive of any initiative that helps bring down the number of opioid-related deaths. The communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service said in January, officers responded to 32 overdose-related calls and two sudden deaths as a result of suspected overdoses.

“Every police agency in northeastern Ontario is busy with opioid-related calls for service, there's no doubt about it," said Marc Depatie.

"It’s part of the landscape now so we’re eager to participate in any program that reduces the overall burden on platoon and makes our community a safer place.”

Officials said everything has to be in place at Safe Health Site Timmins before it can open, including permission from the government to allow for the consumption of pre-obtained opioids or other street drugs.