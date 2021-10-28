Campaign raising funds at RVH during Respiratory Therapy Week

A new campaign at Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) highlights respiratory therapists' hard work during Respiratory Therapist Week.

The celebration week for the health care workers, including anesthesia assistant respiratory therapists, is being marked this year with the 'In Honour of our Respiratory Therapists' campaign.

"The respiratory therapy team plays a vital role in our organization, our health centre and the care and treatment of all of our patients, both out-patients, in-patients," says Sarah Morris, the director of professional practice infection preventions and control and allied health services says.

The goal is $10,000, which will also be matched by philanthropist Jane Brown Jackson, a strong advocate for these very health professionals at RVH.

"I've been very grateful to the respiratory therapists who have got me through my trach and are coming to visit me," Jackson says. "I wanted to say thank you to them, and especially in this time of COVID when there's a lot of people who are encountering respiratory therapists."

On average, respiratory therapists see up to 2500 patients every year.

Officials say that donations are critical to purchase new equipment and provide ongoing education.

