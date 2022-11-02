Campbell Avenue fire under investigation
CTV Windsor Assignment Editor
John Lewis
One person has been treated for burns on their hands, after fire tore through a home on Campbell Avenue.
Firefighters were called to the 900 block around 6:30 a.m.
Officials say the flames were quickly put out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Windsor Police and the Office of the 0ntario Fire Marshall.
A damage estimate was not available.
Update on fire in the 900 Block of Campbell Avenue. Crews doing overhaul and ventilation. *MC— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) November 2, 2022
