Campbell River RCMP praise senior's courage in unmasking shoplifting suspect, but warn of risks

Mounties are praising the efforts of a 73-year-old woman who confronted an alleged shoplifter in Campbell River, B.C., last month, but are warning of the risks associated with altercations like this.

"The civic-minded individual should be commended for their bravery and initiative, and it definitely shows the level of frustration that people in the community have in relation to property crime," said Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre in a release Monday.

"However, we as the police cannot in good conscience recommend that people take matters into their own hands in events such as these, because of the inherent risks associated with physically stopping someone," he said. "As well as the obvious physical risks, there could be civil or criminal risks if the person who takes action is wrong."

The incident occurred on Jan. 29, when the 73-year-old – who wishes to stay anonymous – saw a man leaving a local Walmart with a cart of items he allegedly didn't pay for.

"I was frustrated that this guy is going to get away with $300-$400 worth of groceries. It's going to put a hardship on everybody," the senior told CTV News last week.

The senior, along with another shopper, then grabbed the man's cart to prevent him from leaving with the items. She also removed the balaclava mask the man was wearing to reveal his face.

"I know that the only way for the police to identify a suspect is to get a good face shot and I knew that removing the balaclava was the right thing to do," said the senior.

However, police are cautioning others from repeating such confrontations, which could prove dangerous for everyone involved.

"Typically an immediate call to police is the best course of action and a notification to the store management so that video evidence can be saved for the event," said Campbell River RCMP on Monday.

STORE SECURITY TIPS

To protect against shoplifting incidents, police recommend that store owners and workers keep an eye on customers.

"Yes, masks are a must right now, but there's a difference between masked up and doing everything you can to obscure your identity," said Campbell River RCMP. "If the only thing visible is someone's eyeballs and they have a backpack and big bulky coats, they may have a plan to steal."

Police say starting a "no backpack" policy could help improve security at a store.

Meanwhile, police recommend that businesses have staff trained to access video surveillance, so that police can review the footage as soon as possible.

If stolen items are recovered, Mounties remind storeowners not to restock the items, but put them aside as evidence.

The Jan. 29 shoplifting incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.