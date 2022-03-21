Campbell River RCMP searching for 2 missing teens

Campbell River RCMP are hoping to confirm the well-being of two teens who were reported missing on March 7.

Police are searching for Mason Cassidy, 15, and Mason Claybourn, 16, who are believed to be staying with friends in the Campbell River and Sayward areas.

While the pair have made contact with friends and family members since they were first reported missing, police say they've yet to contact RCMP themselves.

"At this point, we are just looking to check in with the boys and ensure their well-being," said Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre in a statement Saturday.

"We are asking that anyone who is in contact with either Mason or may be sheltering them to contact police," he said.

"We're aware that people may think they are helping by sheltering these young men, but the reality is quite different and creates a lot of worry for those that care for and are responsible for the well-being of the boys."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teens is asked to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.