iHeartRadio

Campbell River RCMP seek suspect after assault, shooting


The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mounties in Campbell River, B.C., are appealing to the public to help identify a suspect after a shooting and assault in a wooded area last week.

The Campbell River RCMP were dispatched to an area off York Road that is popular with off-road vehicle enthusiasts, following a 911 call at 1 p.m. on Nov. 23.

In a statement Wednesday, police said the victim was confronted by a man on a side-by-side vehicle while he was collecting firewood in the area.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired it near the victim before assaulting him, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 50 to 60 years old. He is under six feet tall, has a husky build and was driving a blue "sport-style side-by-side" vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

12