Campbell River RCMP seek suspect after assault, shooting
Mounties in Campbell River, B.C., are appealing to the public to help identify a suspect after a shooting and assault in a wooded area last week.
The Campbell River RCMP were dispatched to an area off York Road that is popular with off-road vehicle enthusiasts, following a 911 call at 1 p.m. on Nov. 23.
In a statement Wednesday, police said the victim was confronted by a man on a side-by-side vehicle while he was collecting firewood in the area.
The suspect pulled out a gun and fired it near the victim before assaulting him, police said.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 50 to 60 years old. He is under six feet tall, has a husky build and was driving a blue "sport-style side-by-side" vehicle, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.
