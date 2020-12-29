Mounties in Campbell River dealt with several weapons-related incidents this holiday season.

On Dec. 5, officers received a report of a woman in a truck pointing a gun at someone near the intersection of 16th Avenue and Dogwood Street around 6:30 p.m.

While officers rushed to the scene, the truck was pulled over at a road check that was already set up by North Island Traffic team members that night.

At the road check, police found a loaded .22 caliber pistol in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen earlier that year. A small quantity of drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, were also found in the truck.

Mounties say that a 35-year-old woman is now facing several firearms offences, and that the person she was pointing the gun at was known to her.

Meanwhile, on Dec. 12, police arrested a man for towing a wagon full of four firearms and ammunition.

Campbell River RCMP say that man was spotted around 1:30 p.m. in the 2100-block of Dalton Road.

The man, who is described as “well known” to police, was then arrested while the firearms and ammunition were seized. During the arrest, police say that several items that are believed to be stolen were also discovered.

The 37-year-old Campbell River man is now facing several weapons-related charges, including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of stolen property.