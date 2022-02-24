Campbell River shoplifting sting nets 32 arrests, thousands in recovered goods

Mounties say 32 arrests were made and thousands of dollars in stolen goods were recovered during an eight-day sting targeting shoplifters in Campbell River, B.C.

The operation concluded on Feb. 18 and focused on businesses that were reporting high volumes of thefts, the RCMP said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Investigators say $8,000 in merchandise was recovered and police are recommending 35 charges, primarily for theft under $5,000. Additional recommended charges include driving while prohibited, breaching court conditions and resisting arrest, police said.

"Despite the success of projects such as this and other police actions in the past, it's very clear that some of our criminal element are clearly not getting the picture," said RCMP Const. Maury Tyre.

Three people arrested during the sting were arrested more than once over the eight-day period, Tyre added.

"An issue with shoplifting as a crime is that it is often viewed as victimless and minor, based on the values of items people steal," police said. "However, what it has devolved into is a level of looting based on the belief of criminals that they won't really face any penalties or, worse still, that it is somehow their right to take what they feel they want or need."

The RCMP said the highest value of stolen goods recovered from one person during the operation was $832.72.

"During the course of our project, we were definitely able to see where some stores were heavily invested in loss prevention and others were not," Tyre said. "Those that were not invested in loss prevention appeared to be victimized on a far more regular basis."

The police spokesperson urged storeowners and staff not to put themselves in harm's way to protect merchandise from theft but recommended taking the following precautions: