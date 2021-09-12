Campbellton, N.B. high school confirms positive COVID-19 case
Some students from a high school in Campbellton, New Brunswick will be learning from home on Monday, after the school confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.
Sugarloaf Senior High School reported the positive COVID-19 case in a letter posted to social media Sunday morning.
“September 13 will be a learning from home day for Grade 11 students only. All other students will report to school as usual,” says the letter signed by Mark Donovan, Anglophone North School District superintendent.
“Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate. If you are not contacted by Public Health officials, your child should closely self-monitor for symptoms this week, and get tested should any develop.”
As of Friday, New Brunswick reported 136 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 14 in the Campbellton region (Zone 5).
