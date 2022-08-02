iHeartRadio

Camper blamed for forest fire

Smouldering trees were extinguished by Huntsville Lake of Bays Firefighters Mon. Aug. 2, 2022 (TWITTER)

A careless camper caused a forest fire Monday.

Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a remote area off Williamsport Road for a brush fire.

Firefighters say a campfire had not been fully extinguished and spread into the brush near Little Long Lake.

Fire officials remind the public there is currently a ban on daytime burning and to always fully extinguish your campfire.

