Campers back at Muskoka Woods in Rosseau, Ont.

There were cheers as Muskoka Woods Sunday as the renowned camp welcomed families back after a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month forced its closure.

The gates are officially open for Week 8. Let's have some fun! #MuskokaWoods #SummerCamp2021 #BackBetterThanEver pic.twitter.com/QtyOJEc7zw

The first positive case at the camp was identified on July 31. By Aug. 2, health officials had found signs of transmission in more than one cabin, and campers were sent home.

Twelve staff members and campers tested positive for the virus before the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) declared the outbreak over on Aug. 15.

Our staff are back and ready to help give our guests the experience of a lifetime! #MuskokaWoods #SummerCampStaff #SumerCamp2021 pic.twitter.com/ybIxkgSynp

A spokesperson for the SMDHU says none of the lab-confirmed cases were in people who were fully vaccinated, with some not eligible for shots because they are younger than 12-years of age.

Muskoka Woods says the health and safety of campers and staff will continue to inform what they do for camp weeks through Sept. 3.