Campfire ban lifted in Lower Mainland, other Coastal Fire Centre districts

The campfire ban that has been in place since June 8 has been lifted in parts of the province, starting at noon on Wednesday, BC Wildfire Service announced.

Category 1 fires—campfires—are now allowed in the following districts: Sea to Sky, Sunshine Coast, Chilliwack and parts of the Central Coast. That area includes all of the Lower Mainland.

The wildfire service is lifting the ban due to cooler conditions and rainfall, which has reduced the fire danger rating in these areas.

If conditions change, the ban can be put in place again, BC Wildfire Service said.

Category 2 and 3 fires are still banned throughout the Coastal Fire Centre, which includes fireworks, sky lanterns and burn barrels.

Campfires remain prohibited on Vancouver Island and most of the Gulf Islands.

Those who violate a fire ban can be hit with a $1,150 ticket. If convicted in court, individuals may be fined up to $100,000, sentenced to one year in jail or both, according to BC Wildfire Service.