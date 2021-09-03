Campfire ban no longer in effect for much of B.C.'s South Coast

Thanks to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, a campfire ban in place for much of the summer in the Coastal Fire Centre is now mostly rescinded.

The centre covers B.C.'s most populated area – the South Coast – which includes Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, the Gulf Islands and more.

Vancouver Island is also part of the Coastal Fire Centre, but the fire ban still remains in effect for its southern district. The area still under the campfire ban extends from Victoria to Union Bay on the east coast, and from Victoria to Nootka Sound on the west.

Although fire danger ratings have declined in much of the Coastal Fire Centre region, the public is still encouraged to exercise extreme caution with any campfire.

Elsewhere in B.C., campfires are still banned in the Kamloops Fire Centre, but are permitted, with restrictions, in the province's southeast.

They are fully permitted in the Northwest, Prince George and Cariboo fire centres.

Open burning remains prohibited across the province. These bans are expected to be in place until Oct. 15, unless orders are rescinded.