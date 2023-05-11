iHeartRadio

'Campfire night' series kicks off in Uptown Waterloo


The sounds of summer are filling the air in Waterloo’s Public Square.

The first in a series of ‘campfire’ nights kicked off in uptown Wednesday evening.

People gathered to take in local music, games, and other activities.

The event will happen on the second Wednesday of the month in June, July, and August from 6-8 p.m.

