Campgrounds see an increase in bookings as the summer weather approaches

The demand is high just two days into this year’s camping season.

“There won’t be enough campsites this year for people wanting to camp in Ontario,” says Camping in Muskoka owner Paul Cook.

Many are eager to get outdoors after two years of pandemic restrictions.

Camping in Muskoka, previously known as KOA Gravenhurst, opened its campground last week, and it hasn’t taken long for slots to start booking up.

“Every long weekend for the summer is already reserved. We have no sites left for every long weekend,” says Cook.

Cook says there are no restrictions this year, which means the campsite can run at full capacity and extra facilities like the pool can open for the first time in years. However, he says staffing is still an issue.

“We’re at half the staff that we would have during the summer when we get going, and I haven’t had many people apply for jobs,” adds Cook.

It’s a similar scene over at KOA Holiday Barrie.

“I think we could have a record year for sure. Based on the reservations we have already, it looks like it’s trending that way,” says Manager Josh Kuiack.

The campground is already half full with the warm weather the past few days.

Campers and staff feel that this summer will be a return to normalcy.

“We have a lot of campers that come every year, so it’s nice to see the ones that were kinda nervous with COVID. It’s nice to see them back and getting the big crowds up again,” says Kuiack.

KOA is fully booked out for the May long weekend and has limited spots left for the rest of the summer.

So if you’re thinking of booking, campsite officials say it’s best to do so as soon as possible.