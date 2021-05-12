Camping season at N.S. provincial parks delayed until June

Provincial parks in Nova Scotia won’t allow campers until at least June 1, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia’s Department of Land and Forestry announced the start of camping season at provincial camping parks, which was originally scheduled to open May 21, will be delayed until at least June 1.

In a release, the province asks campers with reservations between May 21 and 31 not to cancel their own reservations, as they will be contacted by email to cancel and refund their bookings.

Campers who have already cancelled their reservations since May 7 will receive a refund within the next 10 business days.

The province says people should only visit parks in their own community. Day-use parks and day-use areas of campgrounds continue to be open for outdoor recreation.