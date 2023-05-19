Camping spaces still available in Manitoba over long weekend

Manitobans looking for a place to camp over the long weekend still have many options.

According to a government spokesperson, camping occupancy over the weekend is currently at 44 per cent between Friday and Sunday night.

“All cabins and yurts are booked for the long weekend,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement. “While a full-service site might be difficult to find, there are still plenty of basic service sites to be found throughout the province.”

Reservations can be made here.

FIRE RISK CURRENTLY LOW

Meanwhile, as Manitobans head to provincial parks and campsites, only one provincial park has a fire restriction in place.

“Due to dry conditions and fire risk near Lundar Beach Provincial Park, effective immediately, campfires at Lundar Beach Provincial Park will only be allowed in approved pits and limited to developed areas between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.,” the spokesperson wrote. “This restriction is being applied in this provincial park until further notice.”

There are presently no fire bans in other provincial parks, such as Birds Hill and Whiteshell. Campfires are permitted in approved pits at any time.

As of Thursday, 11 wildfires were burning in the province, with crews working to suppress multiple fires in the area of Norway House Cree Nation and Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

The current fire risk in the province remains low.