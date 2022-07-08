Camping to support vulnerable youth in Simcoe County

A local group working to support vulnerable youth is asking for help, and it's as easy as pitching a tent to show your support.

Youth Haven's third annual Backyard Campout for Youth is returning later this month. From July 29 to August 1, anyone can participate by holding a campout in their backyard.

"We'd like you to help us raise funds to support youth in our community who are experiencing homelessness and those at risk of homelessness within our community," says Louise Jones, the organization's director of fun development.

In 2021 Youth Haven worked to support over 600 vulnerable youth in the community through various programs, including its transitional housing program, its community outreach program and by housing those in need in its youth emergency shelter.

Part of the goal of the Backyard Campout is to not only bring in necessary funding but to spread awareness throughout the community of the work that Youth Haven does.

"A lot of people in our community don't know that youth homelessness exists and there is still quite a stigmatization to youth homelessness," says Jones. "Youth are not here because they want to be here; they are here because it's safer for them and we're here to offer them the support and love they need."

Anyone interested in participating needs to register online.

They are hoping to raise $25,000.