Camping trailer, SUV allegedly stolen from Norfolk County residence

Police are investigating after an SUV and camping trailer were stolen from a Norfolk County home over the weekend.

Norfolk County OPP attended an address on Main Street of Walsingham around 8:21 a.m. Saturday to investigate the theft.

Police say sometime between 2:#0 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday, unknown individuals took and SUV and a camping trailer that were parked on the property.

The SUV was described as a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. The trailer was described as a grey 2021 Grand River C32.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the investigation is asked to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.helpsolvecrime.com