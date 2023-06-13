Stolen power tools, methamphetamine found in man's car: N.B. RCMP
A 32-year-old man from Campobello, N.B., has been arrested following an investigation into a property crime in St, Stephen, N.B.
A member of the St. Stephen RCMP detachment say they observed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a burned house on Pleasant Street, as well as a man removing wiring from the house, at approximately 9:15 a.m. on May 16, 2023.
Police say the member approached the man and observed what was believed to be methamphetamine in his possession.
Police then towed the vehicle and the man was arrested at the scene.
He was later released, and is scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court at 1 p.m. on October 17.
On June 8, 2023, police say they executed a search warrant on the vehicle.
During the search, police seized quantities of methamphetamine, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia. A number of previously stolen items, including Dewalt power tools was also seized by officers.
Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
