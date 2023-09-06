'Campus bustling again': Students return to Lethbridge College, University of Lethbridge

Wednesday marked the start of a new academic calendar at both Lethbridge College and the University of Lethbridge.

"It’s an exciting time for all of us, to have students back on campus and roaming the halls," said Kathleen Massey, vice-provost of students at the University of Lethbridge.

More than 8,400 students, including 3,000 first-year students, are enrolled at the university for the fall semester. Massey says that’s a 1.5 per cent increase compared to fall 2022.

"We’re happy to see the increase in enrolment and the increase of diversity of our students, too," Massey said.

"Students are coming from more than 100 countries from across the world and, of course, a majority of them are from here in Alberta."

This year marks the second that in-person classes have returned to both institutions following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Massey says tuition has increased slightly this year, along with the rise in cost of living, but said the facility is committed to offering scholarships and financial aid.

"Students are encouraged to apply for scholarships so that we can get that money to them as fast as we can."

Lethbridge College is also seeing an increase in the number of students on campus; nearly 6,000 students are enrolled for the fall semester, a 10 per cent increase from last year.

"We’re looking at numbers that are going to be in line with pre-COVID," said Marko Higersom, Lethbridge College registrar. "We were kind of on the upswing then with enrolment, and I think now, after this kind of turbulent period, we're back there again."

With the increase in enrolment, on-campus accommodations are seeing a boost in activity.

Lethbridge College's residence is at 100 per cent capacity for the first time since 2019, while the University of Lethbridge has a waiting list for its housing services.

Higersom says he is happy to see students back on campus.

"Last year, we were business as usual, but we didn't get like the number of students, so we've now had two consecutive strong intakes.

"We're really seeing the campus bustling again, which is great."