Campus Food Pantry helps UWindsor students in need
Food insecurity continues to grip many, including students at the University of Windsor.
Kathryn Jago, coordinator of the Campus Food Pantry, says more students are visiting and looking for help.
“There’s been an increase in need for food this semester,” Jago said. “We’ve noticed a lot more people are coming to the pantry.”
As part of the Alumni Cares program, the University of Windsor Alumni Association reached out to host a food drive in front of Vanier Hall Friday to help out.
The Students’ Alliance run the pantry and received generous donations of money and food.
The greatest needs of the Campus Food Pantry are for peanut butter, canned tuna, oatmeal, beans, canned soup, pasta, rice, granola bars and protein bars and vegetables.
“Tuition is high, The cost of living is high so we get a lot of people coming to the pantry struggling to get grocery so we're just here to help out and everyone deserves to eat especially when they're working hard studying,” said Jago.
Residents can instead make a financial donation: https://www.uwindsor.ca/alumni/771/campus-food-bank-drive-n-drop-donations
