Camrose police issued 122 tickets at 2023 Big Valley Jamboree

The Big Valley Jamboree kept the Camrose police busier than usual over the August long weekend, according to a release the police department sent out Saturday afternoon.

The popular country music festival, which featured superstars Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bentley among many others in its 2023 lineup, generated 152 "occurrences" over the August long weekend, which the police department didn't explain any further.

There were 35 arrests, 122 tickets issued, seven impaired drivers cited and eight 24-hour suspensions issued.

Calgary police, the RCMP and Alberta Sheriffs assisted in the policing of the festival, which turned Camrose, a town of 20,000, into 40,000, including 5,200 campsites.