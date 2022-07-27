Can-Am Games underway in Windsor

The Can-Am games officially kicked off Tuesday evening at Windsor’s riverfront.

Hundreds of first responders from across North America, along with supporting family and friends are in town for the intense competition.

Athletes are competing in 44 different sporting events including baseball and golf.

On Saturday, the fire fit competition gets underway.

. @windsor2022 Can Am Police Fire Games are officially open! A/Chief Bellaire was proud to represent WPS on stage during the opening ceremonies. There's still time to come downtown to have some fun, food, listen to live music, and don't forget about the fireworks at 10pm!!! pic.twitter.com/iQRPojVHrp