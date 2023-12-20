Can Man Dan camps out to collect 50,000 pounds of food

Daniel Johnstone, better known as Can Man Dan, is camping out to collect food for Edmonton's Food Bank ahead of the holidays.

Can Man Dan's five-day campout started at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Belmont Sobeys in north Edmonton.

Johnstone hopes to raise 50,000 pounds of food for Edmonton's Food Bank.

"I'm hoping we can fill this truck up and feed a lot of families and kids here in the city who don't have the resources this year to get their own stuff," said Johnstone.

Johnstone says there's an increase in demand for assistance.

"I've never seen such an influx of emails, Facebook messages, phone calls, people just asking, 'Do you know where I can get help,'" said Johnstone.

Can Man Dan Urges people to contribute and support the community with donations.

"I know times are tough for everybody but I'm hoping to fill this truck, check your pantries, check your wallets, if you have something to spare, come on down and buy something from Sobeys," he said.

The executive director of Edmonton's Food Bank said the organization is under pressure due to a growing demand for food.

"We just have been pushed to our limit with a record number of people making requests of our organization." said Marjorie Bencz.

Johnstone, who raised more than $50,000 in toys for Santas Anonymous earlier this month, will move his campout to the Southbrook Sobeys in south Edmonton on Friday at 3 p.m.

The campout ends at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein