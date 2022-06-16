'Can occur anytime': Charges laid against Chestemere man for alleged impaired driving

Authorities in the city of Chestermere say charges have been laid against a local man after they say he was driving while impaired.

Chestermere Protective Services says a peace officer stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Chestermere Drive on June 15 after the member witnessed it was being driven erratically and committing a number of offences.

When the officer spoke with the male driver, officials said that is when they learned he had a suspended licence and made the determination that he was impaired.

"During this interaction, the peace officer also noticed that the driver was exhibiting several indicators of possible impairment," Chestermere Protective Services said in a release.

"The Chestermere RCMP subsequently attended and conducted an alcohol screening test, which the driver failed."

The man, who is from Chestermere, is facing several charges including driving while suspended and impaired driving.

The service says this situation is particularly troubling given that it occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m.

"Impaired driving is not limited to evenings and weekends, but can occur anytime on our roads and highways."

Anyone who suspects a driver may be impaired is advised to call 911 immediately and report the incident.

Chestermere is located just east of Calgary city limits.