Can't find Americans who want the shot, so Sault, Mich., hospital offers to vaccinate Canadians

A hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., is looking to share its surplus of vaccines with its Canadian neighbours across the border.

War Memorial Hospital has offered to vaccinate the families of its 50 Canadian employees from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in an effort to help out the region, which has so far been at a deficit when it comes to vaccine supply.

"We're currently at a standstill when it comes to finding people who want to be vaccinated in Chippewa County," said David Jahn, War Memorial Hospital president.

"So our Pfizer vaccine, which we have about 1,500 doses expiring at the end of July, we're saying OK, how are we going to use 1,500 doses when there's nobody coming forward."

Jahn said vaccinating the families of Canadian employees will benefit communities on either side of the border.

However, he said the plan has been stalled by government rules.

"Whether it's our federal government or the Canadian federal government putting up a few roadblocks that we have to get to," he said. "I just wish we'd be able to help serve our neighbours."

Currently, U.S. border restrictions don't allow entry into the country for those solely seeking vaccinations.

So Jahn said the hospital has been working with Algoma Public Health to export the vaccines to the city.

They've even discussed meeting halfway on the International Bridge or Canadian Duty Free shop to vaccinate residents, but that, too, is proving to be a challenge.

"Importing vaccines to Canada relies heavily on federal legislation and the rules that exist there for import and travel," said Nicole Lindahl, supervisor of COVID response with Algoma Public Health. "So we've been left in a bit of an interesting spot right now."

Lindahl has taken charge of getting the hospital's vaccines into the country.

Since it began vaccinations, she said demand for vaccines have continuously been higher than supply in the region.

"It's not a good thing by any means that the demand is outweighing the supply," she said. "It is really great that so many people want to get vaccinated."

Algoma Public Health said it's working with officials in Ottawa to import the vaccines.