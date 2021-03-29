Can't see the 70+ age group on Ontario's vaccine website? Try this

At 8 a.m. Monday, Ontario expanded its online vaccine booking portal to residents born in or before 1951 (70 and older) in select public health units, including Ottawa, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and Leeds, Greenville & Lanark.

However, some users may encounter issues where, after entering in a valid postal code or selecting their health unit, they cannot see the proper option for "70 years or older in 2021".

Newstalk 580 CFRA's Chris Holski posted a short video to Twitter explaining that it may be a browser issue.

UPDATE: More kinks in the COVID-19 booking system as the drop down menu has been inconsistent. Sound up for tips to make sure you can get the site to work for you. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/7wLJVPalWI

Holski noted that the menu option was not available in his Firefox browser but was available in his Chrome browser.

Consider changing to a different web browser and visiting ontario.ca/bookvaccine if the one you're using doesn't work.

Another option could simply be to refresh the page. In most browsers, that's the F5 key on your keyboard, or the refresh icon at the top of the browser that looks like a circle with an arrow at one end.

You may also need to clear your browser's cache. Your browser may be showing you an older version of the page.

Here are the steps you need to take to clear your cache.

In Google Chrome

1. On your computer, open Chrome.

2. At the top right, click More (it should look like three dots on top of each other)

3. Click More tools and then "Clear browsing data."

4. At the top, choose a time range. To delete everything, select All time.

5. Next to "Cookies and other site data" and "Cached images and files," check the boxes.

6. Click Clear data.

In Mozilla Firefox

1. Click the menu button (three lines on top of each other in the top right of the window) and select Options.

2. Select the Privacy & Security panel.

3. In the Cookies and Site Data section, click Clear Data.

4. Remove the check mark in front of Cookies and Site Data.

5. With Cached Web Content check marked, click the Clear button.

6. Close the about:preferences page.

In Internet Explorer

1. Open Internet Explorer.

2. Click the Tools menu in the upper right corner (it looks like a cog).

3. In the drop-down menu, choose "Internet options."

4. On the "General" tab, and in the "Browsing history" section, click the "Delete" button.

In Microsoft Edge

1. Click on the menu button (it should look like three dots side by side) situated in the upper right corner.

2. Click on Settings.

3. Under Clear browsing data, click on Choose what to clear.

4. Click on Clear.

If all else fails, you can also try calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY 1-866-797-0007) Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to book your appointment over the phone.