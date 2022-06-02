'Can’t spy on your customers just because it fits in your marketing strategy': B.C. privacy czar on Tim Hortons investigation

British Columbia's privacy commissioner was among those involved in a major investigation that determined that users of the Tim Hortons app had their movements tracked and recorded, even when the app was closed.

In a news release, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for B.C. said it worked with federal officials, as well as its Quebec and Alberta counterparts, on the case.

What the investigation uncovered is that the app was collecting data that was "not proportional to the benefits Tim Hortons may have hoped to gain from better targeted promotion," the OIPC said.

According to those behind the investigation, the app used this data to infer where customers lived and worked, and whether they were travelling. It also noted when those who had the app on their cellphones went to a competitor restaurant.

The OIPC said in its news release that the data collected is "highly sensitive," as it could be used to deduce a variety of other information including religious beliefs, sexual preferences, medical information (which clinics a user visited and how often) and more.

"Not only is this kind of collection of information a violation of the law, it is a complete breach of customers’ trust," said Commissioner Michael McEvoy.

"This investigation sends a strong message to organizations that you can’t spy on your customers just because it fits in your marketing strategy."