'Can't think of two more fitting guys': Lee Fogolin, Ryan Smyth first to be inducted to Oilers Hall of Fame

Two Oilers greats are about to be inducted to the inaugural class of the Oilers Hall of Fame.

Ryan Smyth and Lee Fogolin will be officially enshrined in the newly established hall of fame during an on-ice ceremony before Thursday's game against New Jersey.

Both, speaking at Rogers Place on Wednesday, called the induction very meaningful.

"I'm honoured and blessed to have played with this group and Edmonton Oilers, and what a great heritage," said Fogolin, who came to Edmonton one year before the Oilers inaugural 1979 season.

Over 586 games, the defenceman scored 36 goals and assisted 124 others, but he's remembered as a hard-working player and great team leader.

"There's no doubt he anchored the Oiler defence," sports journalist John Shannon said.

Fellow inductee Paul Coffey recalled a time his dirty practice jersey ended up on the floor, rather than the basket he had been aiming for.

"Lee stood up – didn't miss a beat – stood up, grabbed the sweater, put it right side in, folded it nicely on the shopping cart, walked back, and gave me a stare that I've never had before. Which taught me quietly the respect you have for your jersey and the respect you have for the organization," he said.

"It's players like himself and these guys here," Smyth, pointing to other hall-of-famers in the audience, added, "that have paved the way for players like myself and the existing players now."

Smyth ranks just second to Kevin Lowe in number of games played with the Oilers, and fifth in goals for the team.

He, too, earned a reputation as a leader and was nicknamed "Captain Canada" for his leadership of national teams at tournaments like the Winter Olympics and world juniors.

He credited in part his close relationship with fans to his Banff, Alta., roots.

"I felt like I knew every single fan. They were very appreciative of the hard work, and I wore my heart on my sleeve and did everything I could for the organization to win."

Fogolin and Smyth are joining seven other former players, including Coffey, who were automatically inducted by virtue of their banner honour, as well as broadcaster Rod Phillips.

Inductees' names are permanently displayed on the ring above the PCL Loge Level at Rogers Place.

Coffey commented, "Wayne, Mark, Lee, all of us, live and breathe the Oilers.

"You look at Ryan and Lee, and what they've done and what they've meant to this organization, and I can't think of two more fitting guys to be the first two guys to be put in this hall of fame."

Eleven people were appointed to the hall of fame's selection committee. Each will serve an initial three-year term and may serve up to 15 years.