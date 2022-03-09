Can Ukraine win the war with Russia? PM Trudeau says 'yes'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks Ukraine can win the war with Russia, and will survive as a sovereign country, but how that happens with the least amount of loss possible remains to be determined.

Trudeau was asked on Wednesday for his assessment of whether Ukraine could prevail during a question and answer session following a foreign policy speech he delivered at the Munich Security Conference and the Atlantic Bridge, in Berlin.

“Yes, I do. Unquestionably,” Trudeau said. “The question is how long it’s going to take.”

“We are going to continue to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes. The sanctions we put on Russia will be able to stay in place as long as necessary to ensure a free and independent Ukraine once again,” said Trudeau.

During his preceding speech, Trudeau also spoke about the value and importance of international co-operation in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion that has led to death and destruction in Ukraine.

The prime minister has spent the week travelling throughout Europe meeting with key allies to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine. At each stop has sought to emphasize the unity among world leaders in condemning Russia’s actions.

