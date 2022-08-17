Can Windsor-Essex build 30,000 homes over the next decade?

A new report from the Smart Prosperity Institute lays out the need for 30,400 homes in Windsor-Essex by 2031.

“Ontario is in a housing crisis,” said Dr. Mike Moffatt, senior director of policy at Smart Prosperity Institute and lead author of the report. “Both the federal and provincial governments believe that we need to build at least 1.5 million homes over the next decade to ensure there is an attainable home for every family. Our findings suggest that goal is the right one.”

But many people in the housing and development community recognize it’s a goal that will require much strategizing, planning and quick action.

“You could look at it as a daunting challenge, or you could look at it as a great opportunity,” said Fiona Coughlin, the executive director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex. The organization has been building about four homes each year, mostly on infill lots where services already exist.

Coughlin believes governments also need to unlock their own land and closed buildings for development, emphasizing the need for all levels to work together to streamline the process of building a home.

“We know that work is being done, but it is going to require a combined effort from federal, provincial and municipal governments to actually hit that number,” Coughlin said.

According to housing data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Windsor-Essex builders completed 1,442 units in 2021. That’s on pace for less than half the units required to meet the 30,400 unit goal.

The Ontario government has introduced a Housing Supply Action Plan to cut through red tape and build more homes faster.

Strong mayor legislation is also currently in the works to allow mayors of Toronto and Ottawa, and eventually mayors of cities like Windsor the ability to overrule council decisions if they don’t think they will fall in line with provincial priorities.

“We must ensure those mayors have the tools to get shovels in the ground faster,” said Ontario housing minister Steve Clark.

It’s a sentiment that rings true for Vince Lapico, the president of the Windsor-Essex Home Builders Association.

“The more streamlined the process more homes we can build,” he said.

Lapico adds municipalities need to create more shovel-ready land, standardize building codes and incentivize more people into the skilled trades.

“Our biggest issue still is labour and finding skilled labourers, finding people that actually want to do this kind of work. That's our challenge,” Lapico said.

Rhys Trenhaile is a real estate agent and is currently developing hundreds of units in downtown Windsor.

“You're talking about adding, you know, 33 per cent housing stock in 10 years. You're not going to just do that through traditional means, which is building raised branches and bean fields,” Trenhaile said.

Trenhaile’s solution involves tapping into existing homeowners.

“Why are we giving taxpayer money back to the taxpayers? Windsor, Ontario has the most handy people in the entire country,” Trenhaile said.

He’d like to see the municipality create a community improvement plan where homeowners receive to incentivize the construction of additional dwelling units, which include tiny homes, mother-in-law suites and basement apartments.

“Let's get the Windsor people involved. Let's get 10,000 Windsorites that own 10,000 homes to build ADUs,” said Trenhaile. “Let's reward them by giving them a big chunk of their tax payer dollars back to do that.”

Lapico adds if every level of government plays its role, the big target could actually be within reach.

“I think you can be done. Is it gonna be easy, no way,” Lapico said.

“But I think with the proper leadership and the proper processes, it's a distinct possibility.”