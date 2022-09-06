Can you correctly guess CTV Kitchener staff based on their old back to schools photos?
It’s that time of year again when hundreds of students across Waterloo Region return to the classroom.
This year is a bit different, because for the first time since the pandemic began, students are returning to a markedly different classroom experience as COVID-19 restrictions have eased.
With parents taking photos of their little ones heading out the door, the CTV Kitchener News team wanted to share some of our favourite back to school photos of staff members.
Can you guess who’s who based on the photos below?
Note: You can see the correct answers at the bottom of the article.
Here is who was who in the photos starting from the top:
Tony Grace (under headline)
Leighanne Evans
Ricardo Veneza
Carmen Wong
Colton Wiens
Dan Caudle
Dan Cress
Dan Lauckner
Jeff Paget
Krista Sharpe
Shelby Knox
Spencer Turcotte
-
