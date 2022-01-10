Can you get a COVID-19 booster shot if you’re sick? Medical experts weigh-in

The answer is no, according to Windsor Regional Hospital’s chief of staff.

“If you’re not feeling well, and you’re in the middle of an acute infection, you shouldn’t get any type of vaccine,” according to Dr. Wassim Saad.

Dr. Saad tells patients they need only wait out the two-week isolation period before getting a booster.

“As long as you’re recovered or on your way to recovering by the two-week mark and you’re able to come out of isolation, you’re able to receive a dose of vaccine,” says Dr. Saad.

“It’s just about optimizing your immune response,” says Dr. Peter Juni, a member of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

Dr. Juni says anyone with a positive result on a PCR or rapid test should wait six to eight weeks to get a booster shot.

That’s the “sweet spot,” according to Dr. Juni.

“We know that after six to eight weeks the immune response will be more mature, broader, and more intense. That’s what we aim for.”

However with limited eligibility for PCR testing, and dwindling supply of rapid antigen tests, doctors are advising people to assume they have COVID if they are experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Patients are directed to self-isolate and tell their direct contacts they aren’t feeling well.

For these patients, Dr. Juni says, “if you’re not sure (if it was COVID) you can easily have it (a booster shot) earlier than six to eight weeks, just to be protected and just to play it safe.”

Doctors say getting a booster shot is the best protection against hospitalization.

“With that third dose the risk of severe infection, dying and becoming hospitalized in the ICU, is practically minuscule, it’s almost negligible when it comes to somebody without any significant risk factors,” says Dr. Saad.

“What we see is that protection against infection is very low after two doses of the vaccines,” according to Dr. Juni. “But protection against hospital admissions, ICU admissions is still very high.”

More information on vaccines is available on the Health Canada website.

Vaccine appointments can be made online at WEVax.ca