Can you spot the spoofs? Alberta Securities Commission challenges investors

Following reports of an increased number of scams that use professional-looking websites to trick investors, the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has come up with an interactive activity to expose some of the tricks of the trade.

The activity is part of the group's campaign for Fraud Prevention Month, offering Albertans a chance to look at an interactive graphic of the homepage of a phony investment firm.

In it, users can click through the image to find the 20 "red flags" the ASC says people should pick up on to avoid being defrauded.

"All Albertans can now use our spoof website to safely explore common red flags," said the ASC's communications and investor education director Hilary McMeekin in a release.

"The site also provides key steps they can take to verify the legitimacy and registration of any investment firm found online or marketed through pop-up ads."

The websites, classified as "spoofs" or "clones", are meant to resemble what legitimate investment firms actually use online.

However, with terms like "guaranteed returns" and "no risk", the ASC says it's clear the companies aren't what they seem.

"Potential investors may come across spoofed or cloned sites through internet searches and pop-up ads offering attractive returns and no risks. They can also be targeted through email, text, apps and social networks where they are encouraged to visit the fraudulent website," the agency said.

The ASC adds that "even seasoned investors" can be preyed upon by these schemes, so it's important for everyone to recognize the red flags and follow some simple advice:

Be wary of unsolicited investment advice, especially those that require Bitcoin or other digital assets for payment;

Double-check the registration for investment firms with the ASC's CheckFirst.ca website; and

Contact investment firms only through numbers that you know are legitimate, such as Alberta's registrant directory or Canada's National Registration Search.

Further tips on how to protect yourself from fraud can be found on CheckFirst.ca.