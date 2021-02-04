The federal government is adding 13 new extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, to the Criminal Code list of terrorist entities, freezing their assets and opening up people who are affiliated with them to criminal sanctions. Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by police cruiser in Brampton A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a police cruiser in Brampton. Police share identity of 22-year-old man killed in Langley shooting Homicide investigators have identified the young man killed in a targeted shooting in Langley last week. Victoria police investigating 'numerous' tips about former restaurant employee Police in Victoria say they've been contacted by "numerous people" since appealing to the public for information about sexual assaults allegedly committed by a former worker at a downtown restaurant.