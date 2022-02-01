Canada advises citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine amid 'Russian threats'
Canada has told its citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine citing "ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict," according to a travel advisory released on Tuesday.
"If you are in Ukraine, you should leave while commercial means are available," Canada's advisory added.
Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Moscow denies that it plans to invade its neighbor, but says it could take unspecified military action if its demands are not met, including barring Ukraine from ever joining NATO. The United States and its allies, including Canada, say any invasion would trigger tough sanctions.
Canada, which has the world's third-largest Ukrainian population after Ukraine and Russia, said on Sunday it will temporarily withdraw non-essential Canadian employees and remaining dependents from its embassy in Kyiv.
It has also pledged to provide non-lethal equipment to Ukraine and help it gather intelligence and counter cyber attacks.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)
