Canada and U.S. get set to battle in World Junior semifinal

Downtown Halifax is set to come alive as roughly 11,000 fans prepare to cram into the Scotiabank Centre Wednesday evening for Canada’s 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship semifinal game against the U.S.

Bo Mahoney travelled from Toronto and made it in time for Wednesday's game.

“We have a buddy in this tournament and he’s playing for team USA, so we are cheering for both teams,” said Mahoney.

It's a curious case of split allegiance in a game some say will be too close to predict.

“I think it’s going to be a one-goal game and I will not be shocked if it went to overtime,” added Mahoney.

Hockey broadcaster John Moore said Canada vs. the U.S. is the expected signature showdown for this year’s tournament.

“When the tournament was announced, we knew the Russians weren’t coming, but we knew the Americans would be there,” said Moore.

The Americans are also back in Halifax. It's a throwback to the thrilling World Junior game between the two rival countries 20 years ago, when Halifax last hosted the World Juniors.

“Before the players stepped on the ice for a warm-up, the fans were standing," said Moore. "When the first Canadian skates hit the ice, the crowd erupted and there was a standing ovation all through the entire warm-up.”

Moore said that game was a historic moment for Halifax and he expects Wednesday’s game to match that level of excitement.