Canada and USA women's hockey teams will bring Rivalry Series to Regina
The rivalry between Canada’s and the U.S’s women’s national hockey teams will unfold further in Regina next year.
On Tuesday, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) announced that Canada will face Team USA on Feb. 9 at the Brandt Centre.
The game will be part of the Rivalry Series that will see games played in both countries and will also see a game played in Saskatoon two nights earlier on Feb. 7.
Seven games will be played in total with all being broadcasted on TSN.
“We are excited to once again work with USA Hockey to showcase the talent and elite level of competition that has been on display at the Rivalry Series since 2018 and to bring games to fans in four great Canadian cities,” Hockey Canada president and CEO Katherine Henderson said in a news release.
In the 2021-22 series, Team Canada won its final four games after losing the first three.
The Canadian games saw an average attendance of 5,000 per game in Kelowna, Kamloops and Trois-Rivieres and Laval, the release said.
That included sellouts in Kelowna and Trois-Rivieres.
More to details come…
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelterOne person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
-
The Village of Manotick might get a StarbucksThere is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey gameA Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near SookeA 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
More blue-green algae found in a local reservoirBlue-green algae blooms have been spotted at the Conestogo Lake reservoir.
-
OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 monthsProvincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working thereTwo Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
-
Canada falling behind in clean agriculture investments: reportA new report published by RBC shows Canada’s agricultural producers aren’t getting the same support in embracing climate-smart agriculture as in other top food producing countries.
-
17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crashThe New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.