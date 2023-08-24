Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine

Canada has named a new ambassador to Ukraine, seeing current envoy Larisa Galadza replaced by Natalka Cmoc, a move the federal government says will "ensure that Canada is able to continue to support Ukraine through this difficult time and for the long term."

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the change to one of Canada's key diplomatic posts on Thursday, Ukraine's Independence Day.

"This critical relationship can only be made possible through diplomatic engagement on the ground and working side by side with our friends and allies. Canada’s relationship with Ukraine is ironclad," read the Global Affairs Canada statement.

The federal government said Cmoc has "deep connections" to the Ukrainian community in both countries, is a "career expert on Ukraine with a wealth of experience," and will serve as Canada's "eyes and ears in Kyiv."

A Ukrainian speaker, Cmoc is a long-time public servant with experience at the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine. A decade ago, Cmoc was part of Canada's monitoring of Ukrainian elections following the 2015 presidential campaign, and has worked for the foreign affairs, national defence and procurement departments.

According to her biography, Cmoc was responsible for establishing the first security programming in Ukraine following Russia's 2014 invasion, which included assisting in the launch of Operation UNIFIER.

"Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine has had major political, economic, security and environmental impacts across the globe, and Canada continues to work with its partners to mitigate them," Joly said in a statement, thanking Galadza for her work over the past four years.

Joly said Cmoc’s predecessor has “done a tremendous job in building and fostering an excellent relationship with Ukraine,” and expects Canada’s new representative to continue this work.

TRUDEAU ZELENSKYY CALL

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

"As the people of Ukraine continue to defend themselves against Russian aggression… I reiterated Canada’s support – we’ll continue to make sure they have the assistance they need to keep their country free," Trudeau said in a social media post following the call.

In his post, Zelenskyy described it as a "friendly" conversation.

"Canada was among the first to recognize Ukraine’s independence and it continues to be among leaders in support during these difficult times," he said.

In a statement marking Ukraine's Independence Day, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spoke about the strong bond between the two countries.

"Ukrainians are dying to protect their sovereignty and culture, sacrificing so much for the values that all Canadians hold dear," Poilievre said. "I would like to recognize this extraordinary sacrifice."