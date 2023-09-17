Canada Army Run brings in $200,000 to support Canadian soldiers and veterans

The 16th annual Canada Army Run took over downtown Ottawa on Sunday.

This year's run, with almost 13,000 participants, raised more than $200,000 for Soldier On and Support Our Troops.

Since 2008, the event has raised more than $4.5 million for the two charities, which support Canadian Armed Forces members, their families, and the ill and injured.

The event featured 5k, 10k, and half-marathon runs.

Kathleen Bowser and her 14-year-old son Calum took part Sunday.

"I have done this for the past 15 years because my father is military," Bowser said. "It's nice to expose the younger generation to it. It's just important to pay our respects."

The event was moved to November last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but it returned to its September date in 2023.

"It's nice that numbers are getting back to pre-COVID," said Bowser. "It's nice that there are so many of us showing how important it is to our veterans."

It wasn't just supporters and family members running. CAF members and veterans ran too. Adam Herman ran the 5k race Sunday. His injury wasn't service related, but he said having a member of the Canadian military finish the race sends a message.

"Most military people are like me, in that receiving accolades is difficult for us, but it is very appreciated to have people take time out of their day to come down and show support," he said.

CAF spokesperson Maj. Jamie Donovan said the Canada Army Run is an important day.

"It's an exceptional event for the Canadian army and for the city of Ottawa," Donovan said. "We are having a great day here today with almost 13,000 registered runners here today with us."

It was a day not just for a personal best, but a day to celebrate those who serve and all they do.

"Just to recognize the military. That's one of the reasons why I did," said Calum Bowser, who ran in both the 5k and 10k races. "Also, all the proceeds go to the army."

While the in-person event is over, you can still participate in virtual events anywhere you want until Sept. 29. You can find more details here.