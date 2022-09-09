Canada Army Run postponed due to Queen's death

The Canada Army Run is being postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.

The run was supposed to be held Sunday, Sept. 18, the first in-person edition of the event since 2019.

With the Queen’s funeral expected to take place 10 days after her passing on Sept. 8, the run is being rescheduled to sometime in October.

Runners can be expect to be officially notified in the coming days.

The route this year was to begin at Ottawa City Hall and wind through downtown Ottawa and New Edinburgh, around the grounds of Rideau Hall, the Governor General’s residence.