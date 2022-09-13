Canada Army Run postponed to Nov. 6 due to Queen's death

The Canada Army Run is being postponed until the first Sunday of November following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The run was scheduled to be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, the first in-person edition of the Canada Army Run since 2018.

However, following the death of the Queen last week, organizers have decided to postpone the run during the national period of mourning. The Canada Army Run will now be held on Nov. 6.

"During the national period of mourning, our focus remains on remembering and honouring our late Queen, including supporting the state funeral in London England and the commemorative events in Ottawa," said a statement from the Canada Army Run.

"It is for this reason, I have decided to postpone the Canada Army Run in-person event in Ottawa to Sunday, 6 November 2022."

Organizers say Nov. 6 was the "only option" available to reschedule the event.

"We thank the City of Ottawa, as well as all of our dedicated event partners, in assisting with this quick change to better serve you, the members of our community."

The statement from Lieut.-Gen. Jocelyn Paul, Commander of the Canadian Army and Chief Warrant Officer James Smith, Canada Army Sergeant Major, acknowledge the postponement may cause disruptions in travel plans for many.

Participants will be offered a full refund for in-person registration. Runners can also move their registration to the 2023 event or transfer to the virtual event.

"The Army Sergeant Major and I recognize the anticipation and excitement for this event – our first in-person Canada Army Run in three years – is strong. We fully understand that this postponement may cause disruptions including travel plans and visits with loved ones," the statement said.

"We kindly ask for your patience and appreciate your understanding as we adjust the Canada Army Run to allow for a remarkable event at a more appropriate time."

Registration for the event has been extended.

The route this year was to begin at Ottawa City Hall and wind through downtown Ottawa and New Edinburgh, around the grounds of Rideau Hall, the Governor General’s residence.

The Canada Army Run raises funds for Soldier On and Support our Troops, which offers programming for ill and injured CAF members, and their families.