Canada beats France to win gold in 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Prague
Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe had 15 points and five rebounds as Canada beat France 20-17 to capture gold in a 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Prague.
Katherine Plouffe, Michelle's twin sister, added five points and eight rebounds for the Canadians.
Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., and American-born Jamie Scott round out the four-person team.
It's Canada's second consecutive gold medal in women's 3x3 basketball after winning in Edmonton last weekend, and a third title in six tournaments this season.
The Canadians scored the final six points of the game to secure the comeback win in the Czech Republic, where they went 5-0.
Next up, Canada returns home for a competition in Quebec City on Aug. 18 and 19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.
