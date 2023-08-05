Canada beats France to win gold in 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Prague

Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe had 15 points and five rebounds as Canada beat France 20-17 to capture gold in a 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Prague.

Katherine Plouffe, Michelle's twin sister, added five points and eight rebounds for the Canadians.

Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., and American-born Jamie Scott round out the four-person team.

It's Canada's second consecutive gold medal in women's 3x3 basketball after winning in Edmonton last weekend, and a third title in six tournaments this season.

The Canadians scored the final six points of the game to secure the comeback win in the Czech Republic, where they went 5-0.

Next up, Canada returns home for a competition in Quebec City on Aug. 18 and 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.